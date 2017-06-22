Montcalm County conducts emergency exercise

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Anyone listening to the Montcalm County police scanner Wednesday morning would have overheard reports of multiple injuries in a field, but it was just a training exercise.

The event began around 10 a.m. on Master Road near Coral Road in Maple Valley Township and simulated an aerial applicator (crop duster) spraying a field that had workers in it.

No one was actually sprayed during the exercise and it tested the emergency response plans for DuPont/Pioneer, Heritage Aerial Application, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Lakeview District Fire Department, Maple Valley Township Fire Department, Stanton Community Fire Department and Montcalm County Emergency Management.

“This was an exercise to determine challenges in the response plans for all of the participants, and while we do have some lessons learned, the overall exercise was a huge success,” said Montcalm County EMS Director David Feldpausch.

“I’d like to reiterate that no one was actually sprayed during this; even the plane simply did a drop-in to see if it could be identified by ground crews,” he added.