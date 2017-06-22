Seniors brought Greenville baseball program to the next level

GREENVILLE — The group of seniors that led the 2017 Greenville Yellow Jackets team leaves not only a stamp of success on this year but one that has elevated the program’s expectations for the future, as well.

Greenville established a 22-17 record this year, coming out of the gates at 13-1. With as many as nine seniors on the team, including Cal Syrjala, a dual threat at the plate and on the mound, the Yellow Jackets worked their way to the district title game, losing a tough 2-0 game to Lowell.

It was the second consecutive year the team made it to the district title game.

“That was one of the biggest goals we had this year, getting to that title game, said sophomore centerfielder Ryan Burden, in his second year on the team. “Though we didn’t win it, it was still a successful season.”

Before this group of seniors came along, Greenville hadn’t had a 20-win season since 1993, when coach Frank Stankey’s team went 26-6. Before that, Greenville had only hit 20 wins in a season four other times since 1969. Before this season started, Greenville coach Corey Kohler believed his team could reach 20, maybe even 30, wins, knowing the talent and experience he had on the team this year.

“We hadn’t won 20 games in a while. And when we started 13-1, it created some excitement,” Kohler said. “But a lot of those wins was the easy part of the schedule. After that, I wanted the team to feel good, but not too good. We beat the teams we should have.”

Kohler knew the meaty part of the schedule began halfway through the season, which the Yellow Jackets fared well, playing .500 ball.

“Then we cranked it up and finished strong,” Kohler said, noting the ninth-inning-come-from-behind, walk-off win against Forest Hills Northern in the district opener, the win against state-ranked Forest Hills Central in the district semifinals and the gutty play his team displayed against Lowell in the district finals.

“Our goal was to compete in the league, but played the best baseball end of the year,” Kohler said. “We certainly did that, getting to conference final when no on thought we could.”

Kohler said Syrjala was the anchor of the team. The senior hit .435 with 54 hits (a school record) this season. That included eight home runs, nine doubles and a new school record eight triples.

Syrjala also dominated on the mound, earning an impressive 1.70 ERA with 50 strikeouts, going 5-5 on the season.

Kohler said Hunter Sorsen, the team’s catcher and shortstop, was the best all-around player he had this year.

“If there was one kid we couldn’t lose, it was him,” Kohler said of Sorsen. “He grew as a person and a player this year. He put in a lot of time and really dedicated himself, which was part of his growing up. Once he focused on the things he could control, everything just skyrocketed for him.”

Sorsen, who finished with a batting average of .382, is one of four players on the team who will be going on to play college baseball. He will play at Cleary University next season.

Kohler said the biggest surprise on the team was senior third baseman and pitcher Logan Sharp.

“Last two seasons, Cal dominated on the mound for us, but this year, on most nights, it was Logan. he really improved on the mound this year,” Kohler said. “He always had a solid chance to win on the mound, but run support was horrible, kind of like Justin Verlander with the Detroit Tigers.

“We always counted on Calvin, but having him improve, Logan just brings a calm presence to the mound. I wasn’t counting on that going into the season.”

Of the four Greenville players going to play college, Sharp, who will be attending Northwood University, is the only one who will play in college as a pitcher. He had a 1.70 ERA and was 3-3 on the year.

Though the leadership, experience and talent won’t be as dominant next year as this year’s team was, both Kohler and Burden believe next year’s team can meet high expectations once again.

“I feel like we’re going to have a solid defense. I’m no sure about hitting yet, but we can definitely work on that and make it better,” Burden said about next year’s team. “As a team, we can come up with a motto to help us get better.”

Kohler said Burden will be one of the young players eager to meet the expectations this year’s senior group established.

“You can look at it one or two ways. Losing everybody, well, that’s not fun,” Kohler said. “But looking at it the other way, we have a lot of young kids eager to play and they’ll have a chance to play. They’re so eager to take in what you’re telling them.”

Kohler will have a lot of young talent coming up to varsity next year and though next year maybe a learning process, Burden, who is stepping up as a leader of the team, said he will remind his new teammates what he learned from this year’s team.

“Never give up, even when we are down in a game. Never give up,” he said. “That’s what I’ve learned from this year’s team. We keep working hard, keep the game close and we have a chance to win.”