Funeral Notices for June 23, 2017

Saturday

Bernard Leroy Addis — 1 p.m., White Swan Cemetery, Oakfield Township. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Glee Ella (Hopkins) McKeown — 2 p.m., Glee’s residence, Ionia.

Sunday

Sally Jo Lewis — 2 p.m., Springs Church, Cedar Springs. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Monday

Marian C. Turnbull — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

July 9

James William Little, 37

GREENVILLE — James William Little, 37, of Trufant, died June 9. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. July 9 at the Greenville Community Center, 900 E Kent Road Greenville. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday’s The Daily News. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.