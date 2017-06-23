UPDATE: M-66 north of M-46 closed due to flooding
By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 2:53 pm on Friday, June 23, 2017
M-66 north of M-46 is closed today due to flooding from last night’s rain.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, M-66 south of M-20 to M-46 is closed due to a road issue near Eisenhower Road in Mecosta County. M-66 will be open from M-20 to the South County Line and from M-46 to the North County Line for residents living along that corridor. The detour route south will be M-20 to U.S. 131 for all other southbound traffic.
A Daily News reader also reported Satterlee Road south of Cutler Road going into Lakeview is impassable due to water over the road.
Daily News readers are encouraged to email news@staffordgroup.com with information and photos about any local flooded roads.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]