UPDATE: M-66 north of M-46 closed due to flooding

M-66 north of M-46 is closed today due to flooding from last night’s rain.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, M-66 south of M-20 to M-46 is closed due to a road issue near Eisenhower Road in Mecosta County. M-66 will be open from M-20 to the South County Line and from M-46 to the North County Line for residents living along that corridor. The detour route south will be M-20 to U.S. 131 for all other southbound traffic.

A Daily News reader also reported Satterlee Road south of Cutler Road going into Lakeview is impassable due to water over the road.

Daily News readers are encouraged to email news@staffordgroup.com with information and photos about any local flooded roads.