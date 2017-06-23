Lakeview grad Hunter Derenski set to attend Olympic clay shooting camp

SIX LAKES — After helping his school’s clay shooting team earn its 14th consecutive national championship, Hunter Derenski is now setting his sights higher — the Olympics kind of higher level, that is.

Derenski, 22, of Six Lakes, a 2013 Lakeview High School graduate and a student at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, where his team earned a team title in March, is one of 24 people who qualified to participate in the ACUI USA Shooting B.J. McDaniel Olympic Training Camp in Tillar, Ark., in August.

The four-day camp will test Derenski’s skills in the international clay target shooting requirements, which, if he makes the cut, can be invited to participate in a preliminary try-out for USA shooting.

“I’m more excited than I am nervous. Just the fact of getting the opportunity over hundreds of kids, the fact they chose me, I’m really pumped,” said Derenski, who is studying business administration/marketing at Lindenwood.

Derenski was one of 300 people who registered for the camp and was only one of 24 that were invited.

In international shooting, a shooter must hold his weapon at a registered line on the body, most likely where his elbow is. When the shooter is ready, he has one to five seconds from “calling” a target and having that target exit the “house” and be in sight for a shot, according to Derenski. With American style, a shooter can mount the gun on his shoulder.

In addition, in international shooting, the targets are smaller than American style targets and shoot out at 70 miles per hour rather than 50, which is the American skeet shooting speed.

Derenski said he’s getting better at the “quick draw” style of international shooting.

“I just started recently practicing,” he said. “It’s just more of a quick draw reflex.”

Derenski wasn’t all that into traditional sports in high school, not since falling in love with skeet and clay shooting when he was 10 years old.

“I always lived around hunting and fishing, and when I turned 10 years old, my dad bought me a Remington model 870 20-gauge. My dad bought a box of clay targets and he’d throw up in the air,” Derenski said. “After a while, I was getting pretty good.”

Derenski eventually joined the Flat River Conservation Club in Greenville, where he then got “instantly hooked” on the sport.

“After a while, I wanted to go bigger. We started looking around and found some clubs in Detroit, but I ended up joining the Kent County Conservation Club in Ada, where he met up with shooting coach Tim Whiley.

“He helped me a lot,” he said. “He got me to where I am today.”

Whiley, who has been Derenski’s coach since ninth grade, said Derenski has the talent and mental preparedness to transition from American to international skeet shooting.

“He has a God-given hand-eye coordination, but in this sport, you can have that talent but it’s not going to make you win,” Whiley said. “You have to have dedication to practice and focus. He has the ability to go in and out of that zone.”

Whiley said good shooters do the same thing every time and are able to turn any nerves into a positive energy.

“You gotta be able to focus and go through your mental training and do it 100 times in a row. These are games where you have to be almost perfect,” Whiley said. “Hunter have those things that it takes to make the big jump from American to international skeet. He’s a great kid, very respectful and has the talent but you’d never know it because he’s very humble. But when he’s in that box, it’s all business.”

Derenski believes the Olympic training camp will offer him more opportunities in the sport.

“This opens another door into a possible shooting career,” Derenski said. “They will try me for Olympic style shooting to see if I’m interested in it or not. I’m very interested in it already. My biggest hope would be to make it to the 2020 Olympics, but I know there are a lot of people who have been trying to make it for years. So I will do my best to get where I want.”