Lakeview seeks grant for school resource officer

LAKEVIEW — When Lakeview School Resource Officer Brandon Allen left the police department to join Greenville Department of Public Safety, it was an opportunity for the village and school to re-evaluate the position.

Allen worked 30 hours during the school year, but his hours were cut once the school year was finished.

The combination of part-time work and better prospects has led to Lakeview going through a “revolving door” of school resource officers. New officers must have a state certification, which makes them more qualified for full-time positions.

“Once they get their state certification, they’re very marketable,” Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood said. “You can never fault them for bettering themselves.”

The training costs the police department money as well. Dood said continually having to train new officers takes a toll on his budget.

To combat these problems, Dood and Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Kyle Hamlin researched what it would take to hire a full-time officer who would work at the school from September to June and in the village during the summer.

“We were willing to go with a full-time officer but told them (the police department) our cap was $30,000 (per year),” Hamlin said. “It wasn’t as much worrying about funding as balancing what we are spending on.”

The $30,000 wasn’t enough to support the $46,000 per year position, but Dood continued to look for funding solutions. He recently received news that the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant would be available again this year.

“They initially canceled it because it wasn’t going to be funded,” Dood said. “They just sent a message out that it’s available. I’ve talked with Hamlin, and he’s on board with it.”

The hiring grant is through the U.S. Department of Justice, and it awards police departments with the money to fund 75 percent of the position for three years. The department is required to fund a fourth year of the position.

“We are supportive of the grant application and will continue applying with the hopes we are selected,” Hamlin said. “This would benefit both the village and district.”

With the Department of Justice paying for $34,500 of the position, the remaining $11,500 a year is less than the $24,5000 Lakeview schools is currently paying for the position. The hope is that the school could save money to fund a full-time school resource officer during the fourth year or have three years to plan on funding.

The Lakeview Police Department has applied for the grant in the past, but the money has gone to larger departments, like Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint. Dood thinks Lakeview still has a shot though, because other smaller police departments, like Belding, have won.

“One of the big key factors is they (the U.S. Department of Justice) target high crime rates,” Dood said. “In reality for us, we’ve been up significantly this year. I know think it’s that we have that much more crime, but the state and county are tied up.”

In the meantime, the school and village are planning to hire a new school resource officer at 30 hours a week for the school year.

Lakeview Village Council members voted to support Dood in applying for the COPS grant as well as wish him luck in the process.

The deadline for the COPS grant application is July 10, and Dood will know by autumn if Lakeview was awarded the grant.