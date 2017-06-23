Montcalm Township Fire Department to start excavation for addition

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — Starting in July, the Montcalm Township Fire Department will see some changes.

Morton Buildings plans to start working on the fire station’s addition in August, but before they can start, the ground needs to be excavated and asphalt needs to be laid.

Morton Buildings provided the township with a subcontracted bid of $49,306, but Fire Chief Clif Dickinson collected four local excavating bids and three local asphalt bids and presented them to the Montcalm Township Board on June 14.

“It’s important that tonight it has to be decided,” Montcalm Township Supervisor Mike Adams urged trustees. “We’re already not on schedule for August for the new building.”

The board reviewed bids from Simmons Excavating, Pleasant Valley Farms and Pitcher Perfect Excavating. The lowest excavating bid was Richard’s Septic Tank Services in Greenville, for $14,345. Simmons Excavating was a close second at approximately $14,650. Trustee Steve Sprague suggested the board pick Simmons.

“We use Richard’s a lot. I’d like to see Simmons get our business for once for just an extra $300,” Sprague said.

When it came to asphalt bids, the board considered Shook Asphalt Co., Diamond Asphalt Inc. and Flat River Asphalt LLC, but ultimately decided to go with Shook, which had the low bid at $23,773.

The price was less than half the other two bids, but Adams pointed out that Shook had different specifications. Shook uses pressed concrete instead of gravel and had an inch less of asphalt.

“With the size and weight of the trucks, 3 and a half inches isn’t going to cut it,” Adams said.

The board decided to still contract with Shook, providing they would be able to provide more than 3 and a half inches of asphalt.

The total cost of the excavating and asphalt project is $46,225, which included a 12 percent contractor fee from Morton’s Building.

On Thursday, Dickinson said everything was proceeding as the board had hoped.

“I talked to Mike this morning, and he said Shook was all set to go ahead and do four inches (of asphalt),” Dickinson told The Daily News. “They said if they went up to four and a half inches, it would get spongey, but we are all good to go with them.”

Dickinson said Shook didn’t charge the extra $5,000 for the extra half inch of asphalt, so they still were the cheapest bid.

He hopes to be able to start moving into the new addition and utilizing the extended driveway this fall.