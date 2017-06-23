New paramedics may get $4,000 bonus in Montcalm County

STANTON — Between an increase in the demand for ambulance services and new state requirements for training, attracting qualified paramedics is a constant challenge.

Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director David Feldpausch is trying to change the game.

Montcalm County’s Finance & Personnel Committee on June 12 recommended the full Board of Commissioners approve Feldpausch’s proposal to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $4,000 for new paramedics. The full board will vote on the committee’s recommendation during Monday evening’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton.

“Many of our surrounding competitors are once again offering sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000 to recruit and retain paramedics,” Feldpausch told commissioners. “We simply must keep pace with the competition if we hope to attract new paramedics to maintain our service levels.”

Feldpausch said he will make each bonus offer individually based on the department’s needs, staffing levels, candidate qualifications, department finances and relocation status — all with the approval of Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Bob Clingenpeel. Montcalm County’s EMS Department has its own budget and funds which are not connected to the county’s general fund.

Feldpausch said he will also ask Varnum Attorneys in Grand Rapids for assistance in drafting a sample contract the county can use to outline terms and a repayment process if the employment ends prior to the conclusion of the agreement.

COMBINING EMS RESOURCES

Feldpausch also informed Montcalm County’s Health & Human Services Committee that he recently met with EMS officials from three neighboring counties — Mecosta, Newaygo and Osceola — to discuss the possibility of combining resources and sponsoring a rural paramedic program.

Feldpausch said Michigan currently has a “huge” shortage of paramedics and the number of approved training programs has been cut in half due to new state requirements for initial EMS education. He said the new standards have also driven up costs — an average paramedic program currently costs between $10,000 and $18,000, making recruitment and retention a challenge.

“We have just over 200 students that successfully complete the programs annually in the state with approximately 183 ambulance services,” he said. “So statistically we will be lucky to recruit one new paramedic a year. It is even worse in the rural outlying areas because of the proximity to one of the remaining programs.”

Mecosta County EMS Director Tim Ladd told The Daily News that EMS directors from several counties have been having this discussion for several years now.

“The common theme each time we met was the same,” he said. “We all are struggling to fill paramedic positions. Life EMS is currently an approved accredited facility to teach the paramedic program. The idea was born that we all work together to bring a program to Central Michigan. If we work together, we realize the cost savings. Each EMS agency will help to provide the instructors and resources. Each agency will sponsor EMT’s from their own local areas. We hope by working with our local EMTs they will be encouraged and committed to working and serving in the communities where they live.”

The collective goal is to have 18 to 20 students in the program, which is anticipated to start in September and be headquartered in Reed City. Osceola County EMS Director Jeremy Beebe has submitted a grant for $20,000 to help reduce the cost of the program.

“If each agency can provide a portion of the instruction proportional to their student enrollment, we can drastically reduce the cost of the program and offer it in a location that might be more convenient for many of our students,” Feldpausch said. “While it has not been finalized yet, it has strong support and I am confident that it will become a reality yet this fall. We have a number of details to work out, but all of the players seem very supportive and willing to work together to make this a reality.”