Taste of Montcalm returns to Stanton all day Saturday

STANTON — For months, the Stanton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has been preparing to welcome Montcalm County residents to the second annual Taste of Montcalm.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, four vendors will serve food to hungry attendees for $1 per sample ticket in D. Hale Brake Park. Clifford Lake Inn, Brickyard Bar and Restaurant, Mamma Mia’s and Dippity Dog will all offer food samples and compete to convince attendees they have the best appetizer, entree or dessert.

“We are hoping to have a very successful event with over 1,000 attendees,” City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert said.

While the event is focused on showcasing the food Montcalm County offers, attendees can also enjoy live music from Ben Slater, Chill Factory and Kari Anne and Lost Creek. Adults 21 and older will be able to enjoy the beer tent to wash down the food they’ve tried.

“Everything is set and ready to go,” DDA Chair James “Wojo” Wojtowicz said. “It’s going to be rad.”

The Taste of Montcalm is a family-friendly event and children who attend will be able to enjoy a free bounce house and slide as well as take pictures with a Stanton city police officer and patrol car.

The festival will also feature a corn hole tournament during the day. Sign up for the new event starts at 10:30 a.m. at D. Hale Brake Park and the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. Teams have to pay a $20 entry fee, and have the opportunity to win a cash prize if they win first or second place.

Parking for the festival will be at D. Hale Brake Park and in city public parking lots.

Search for “Taste of Montcalm” on Facebook for more information.