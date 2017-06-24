Greenville Planning Commission approves Spectrum parking lot project

GREENVILLLE — From roadway to parking lot, Marvel Drive will soon undergo a transformation for Spectrum Health United Hospital.

During Thursday evening’s Greenville Planning Commission meeting, and following a public hearing in which no members of the public gave comment, commissioners voted unanimously to approve a request from the hospital for a special land use permit to create a new parking lot within the current Marvel Drive right-of-way, between West Oak and West Judd streets.

As that portion of roadway and property will eventually be closed and exchanged to the hospital as a new Marvel Drive is constructed 115 feet to the east later this summer, the project proposes 44 parking spaces being striped on top of the west side of the existing Marvel Drive roadway.

The parking spaces and lot would be one-way to traffic, with the entrance to the lot at Oak Street and the exit at Judd Street, with 45-degree angled parking. Five more spaces will be striped on top of an existing paved area on the east side of the street at the south end of the street.

A new service driveway for the hospital will also be constructed at the intersection of S. Marvel Drive and Judd Street, along with a new 960-square-foot storage building.

Ryan Johnson, vice president of finance at Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, told commissioners the hospital had made necessary minor alternations to its site plan at the request of commissioners since the June 8 meeting.

“I think you’ll find the plan very consistent with what we brought forth last time,” he said.

Changes included the removal of three landscape islands, which provided an additional three parking spaces, and the inclusion of existing trees and all planned new trees to be planted shown on the site plan.

“We’d like to keep as many trees as we can,” Johnson said, adding that while a number of trees will be removed during the construction of the new Marvel Drive, 11 trees on the east side of current Marvel Drive would be staying, while another eight new trees will be planted.

One issue of contention, however, involved a request to remove the two most northern parking spaces from the hospital’s originally planned 46 parking spaces lining the west side of new lot — providing 20 feet of back-up space — as commissioners cited potential safety concerns regarding cars backing out too close to Oak Street as they exited the lot.

Johnson suggested removing only one parking space and creating a sufficient landscape island between the lot and Oak Street, adding that the lot is intended to be used mostly by staff.

“We have every intent of making this a safe area,” he said. “We’ve asked our employees to move away from the building (when parking), so while we’re not going to limit the lot to staff only, because if a visitor wants to park there they can, our intent is for visitors to park closer to the hospital and this to be staff parking. There will probably be one car, maybe two there, during the course of a day.”

But commissioners said with the potential of a visitor of the hospital using that most northern parking space, they didn’t want to risk any chance of an accident.

“If you’re visiting the hospital, especially a sick loved one, you come out, you’re not thinking,” Commissioner Jeanne Cunliffe said. “It doesn’t matter your age, people back up and they don’t always look.”

Commission Chairman David Ralph said he understood the hospital’s position, but he wants a “zero margin of error” in regards to preventing an accident.

“It’s still a vehicle leaving and a vehicle coming in, no matter what the circumstance,” he said. “Two spaces (removed) makes more sense.”

Johnson said the hospital was willing to make that change.

An additional stipulation to put in a new sidewalk from the new parking lot to the hospital was made conditional, as that decision won’t be made until two years after the hospital has evaluated where staff and visitors are deciding to walk from the lot to the hospital.

According to City Manager George Bosanic, next up is the construction of the new Marvel Drive.

“Because the road is still being used as a road and the new road to the east needs to be built, the city has introduced an ordinance to vacate existing Marvel Drive,” he said.

Bosanic said the city will enact that ordinance once the new roadway is within 15 days of being completed and drivable.

“The plan is to have the new road constructed and turned over to the city,” he said. “The city would act on that ordinance, vacating it, because we have a new street for the public to use.”

Once the current Marvel Drive is officially vacated, the hospital will begin construction efforts to transform the roadway into a parking lot.

Commissioners approved the plan and special land use upon conditional approval of “findings of fact” at the next meeting.

“I look forward to seeing this entire project move ahead. It will be an interesting change,” Ralph said.

Commissioner Pete Frye believes the changes will provide a safer intersection at the corner of Marvel and Judd streets.

“There is a lot of traffic on that intersection, and the people that don’t know that street, it’s confusing,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great change.”