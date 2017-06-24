JUST IN: Six Lakes man killed in 3-vehicle accident at M-46 and M-66

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP — A Six Lakes man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at M-46 and M-66.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the crash, which occurred around 5:26 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck operated by Robert Densmore, 77, of Six Lakes, was stopping in the roadway on M-46 to turn into a private drive when he was rear-ended by another pickup truck also traveling eastbound.

Due to the impact, Densmore’s pickup truck was pushed into the opposing lane of travel where it was struck by a sport utility vehicle.

Densmore was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Assisting on scene were personnel from the Belvidere Township Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS and Safety First Towing.