New Montcalm County 4-H coordinator is ready for fair week

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 9:22 pm on Friday, June 23, 2017

Kadren Grawburg stands next to a “Pigging Out at the County Fair” poster, which is the theme of the upcoming Montcalm County 4-H Fair. Grawburg is the new 4-H coordinator for Montcalm County, where she oversees more than 600 youths and 200 adult volunteers. — Daily News/Elisabeth Waldon

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — Montcalm County’s 4-H coordinator loves the program so much she went to college specifically to be qualified for a job “in the 4-H world.”

Kadren Grawburg of Lakeview was hired as the county’s new 4-H coordinator this past January. A 4-H’er as a child, she earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and community development from Central Michigan University, where she also studied child psychology.

“It happened to be the right time for me to apply for the job,” she said. “I love kids, but I don’t want to be a teacher, and I love animals but I don’t want to be a veterinarian. This is a perfect combination. This fits what I want to do.”

Montcalm County 4-H Coordinator Kadren Grawburg, left, and Montcalm County Fair Board Treasurer Lisa Johnson prepare for the upcoming fair at the Montcalm Township fairgrounds just north of Greenville.

Grawburg oversaw MSU Exploration Days this past week and this coming week is the annual 4-H Fair — the most visible of the organization’s events — but she oversees more than 600 youths and 200 adult volunteers year-round.

“I want to see our 4-H program continue to grow and reach out to our communities,” she said of her future goals.

Grawburg is married to Lucas, a master electrician who owns Central Electric in Lakeview. They have four children, Amelia, Cora, Suzanne and Emmet.

The 4-H coordinator position is part of Michigan State University (MSU) Extension’s office in Montcalm County.

“Kadren has been a wonderful addition to the MSUE staff and office,” said MSU Extension District 8 Don Lehman. “She brings both administrative and youth development experience to the position. It is also helpful that Kadren has experience volunteering as a 4-H leader and as a 4-H parent.”

Grawburg succeeds a series of short-lived 4-H coordinators in Montcalm County, including Chris Thompson who was hired in 2015, Tarin Minkel in 2014, Rebecca McCafferty in 2012, Justin Seldes, who was hired and then accepted another job all in the same week in 2012, and Pat Dignum who was Montcalm County’s last full-time 4-H coordinator in 2011 before the job was reduced to part-time as part of county budget cuts.

The Montcalm County 4-H Fair will kick off today with still exhibit project and open class judging from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ash Foundation building, followed by opening ceremonies and the announcement of this year’s 4-Her of the Year at 5:45 p.m.

The Montcalm County Fairgrounds are located just off Peck Road and M-91 north of Greenville. Visit montcalmcountyfairgrounds.com for a complete list of this week’s fair events.

“After the dust settles from fair, we will look forward to our fall kick-off event, a new event this year,” Grawburg said. “We’re looking at having a harvest theme, with more details to come in the future.”

Grawburg can be contacted via email at hubbertk@anr.msu.edu.

