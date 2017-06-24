The Daily News to launch revamped website Monday

Dear loyal readers,

I am so excited to announce that on Monday we will be going live with our new website. And I can’t wait for you to check it out at thedailynews.cc online.

Many aspects of this site will seem familiar with regard to a clean look and lots of local stories, photos and advertisements. But there will be a number of new features as well. These include an up-to-the-minute weather tracker, access to more archived feature stories, a better organized and easy-to-navigate layout. And one of the best perks is that our new Daily News site translates well to smart phones and tablets.

We also are thrilled to be able to offer a really cool digital coupon program called Flipp. These are the equivalents of inserts you find in our physical paper, but include more name brand stores throughout the area that do not insert into our papers. You can search Flipp for particular items, brands or categories, find the best deals and even create shopping lists.

E-edition subscribers still will use their same username and password to log into the newspaper, but they will access our product differently. While we no longer will have the Apple or Android apps, users can still save their e-edition to their home screens. For help in doing this, please see the ad on page 7A inside today’s newspaper or stop into our office at 109 N. Lafayette St. in downtown Greenville during regular business hours.

We realize that change sometimes comes with a few bumps, so I ask for your patience should we experience those. But more than anything, I’m anxious for you to check out what we’ve been working on and continue to do to keep you informed about what’s happening close to home.

Gratefully,

Julie A. Stafford

Publisher, The Daily News