JUST IN: Montcalm County Building Department director dies unexpectedly

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 12:03 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2017

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP— The longtime director of the Montcalm County Building Department died unexpectedly Friday after apparently suffering a medical issue while driving his vehicle.

Scott Minard was hired as director of the Montcalm County Building Department in 1996. — File photo

Scott Minard, 62, of Greenville, was found deceased in a vehicle which had left the roadway and traveled onto property at 11206 Sidney Road in Montcalm Township. A Michigan State Police trooper was dispatched to the scene at 4:20 p.m. after a call of an unresponsive man inside what was previously thought to be an abandoned vehicle.

The trooper determined Minard apparently suffered a medical issue, ran off the roadway, traveled through the woods adjacent to the roadway and eventually his vehicle came to rest against a tree in a very low impact collision.

Minard was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. He is believed to have previously undiagnosed chest pain. The incident remains open pending autopsy results, according to police.

Minard had been the director of the Montcalm County Building Department since 1996.

See Monday’s Daily News for a complete story.

About the Author

Elisabeth Waldon

Elisabeth Waldon is news editor of The Daily News, where she began as an intern in 2001. Her beat includes courts/cops/crime and Montcalm County government. She is also editor of The Carson City Gazette. She loves investigative reporting, telling small-town stories, taking road trips, frequenting music halls, experimenting with photography and being a wife and mother in the "Panhandle" of Montcalm County.

Elisabeth Waldon has written 1425 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)