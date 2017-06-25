JUST IN: Montcalm County Building Department director dies unexpectedly

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP— The longtime director of the Montcalm County Building Department died unexpectedly Friday after apparently suffering a medical issue while driving his vehicle.

Scott Minard, 62, of Greenville, was found deceased in a vehicle which had left the roadway and traveled onto property at 11206 Sidney Road in Montcalm Township. A Michigan State Police trooper was dispatched to the scene at 4:20 p.m. after a call of an unresponsive man inside what was previously thought to be an abandoned vehicle.

The trooper determined Minard apparently suffered a medical issue, ran off the roadway, traveled through the woods adjacent to the roadway and eventually his vehicle came to rest against a tree in a very low impact collision.

Minard was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. He is believed to have previously undiagnosed chest pain. The incident remains open pending autopsy results, according to police.

Minard had been the director of the Montcalm County Building Department since 1996.

See Monday’s Daily News for a complete story.